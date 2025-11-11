Koepke (undisclosed) will not play versus Vancouver on Tuesday but is considered day-to-day, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Koepke has been struggling offensively this season, as he is still looking for his first goal of the year and has notched just two helpers in 14 contests. Given his offensive limitations, the 27-year-old Minnesota native probably isn't going to help most fantasy managers, though he does put up a decent amount of hits, including 40 this season.