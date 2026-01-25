Koepke scored a goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Koepke opened the scoring for the Jets at the 10:08 mark of the second period with a backhander. The 27-year-old isn't known for his scoring prowess, however, as this was just his fourth goal of the campaign. That said, he has two of four goals and four of his 10 points since the beginning of January, so he seems to be heading in the right direction -- even if his fantasy prospects remain limited across all formats.