Koepke scored a goal and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Koepke has scored in consecutive contests. The 27-year-old forward is up to five goals, 11 points, 43 shots on net, 115 hits and a plus-1 rating over 36 appearances. He's on track to surpass his total of 17 points from 73 outings a year ago with the Bruins, though Koepke's fourth-line role with the Jets could lead to some uneven performances if the team's offense sours again.