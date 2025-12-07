Koepke scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Koepke has three points over his last two games. He's providing a much-needed spark from the fourth line -- the Jets have been struggling over the last couple of weeks, and depth scoring has been a big problem. The 27-year-old is at two goals, five points, 21 shots, 60 hits and a minus-2 rating over 19 appearances this season. If Koepke can continue producing offense, his spot in the lineup should be secure.