Koepke (undisclosed) was moved to injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Koepke has already missed two games due to his undisclosed injury and will now be out of action for at least one more. The 27-year-old winger is stuck in a season-long, 14-game goal drought during which he recorded a mere 13 shots. Even once given the all-clear, Koepke will be hard-pressed to secure a place in the lineup, especially with Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed) returning to action.