Perfetti logged an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Perfetti is finding a groove after he was held scoreless in the first two games of the year. He's up to a goal, two assists, four shots on net, five blocked shots and four PIM through four contests overall. The 20-year-old winger looks set to spend much of the year in a top-six role, so he should have some scoring upside even for fantasy managers in redraft formats.