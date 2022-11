Perfetti notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Perfetti has picked up an assist in each of the last two games. He set up a Pierre-Luc Dubois go-ahead goal in the second period of this contest. Perfetti continues to look up to the task on the Jets' second line -- he has three goals and five helpers in 12 contests, surpassing his point total from 18 games last year. The 20-year-old has added 22 shots on net, nine hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating.