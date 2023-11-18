Perfetti scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Perfetti opened the scoring at 2:12 of the second period, and the Jets scored twice more over the next six minutes. The 21-year-old is red-hot with goals in five straight games and points in eight straight outings, racking up five assists over that longer span. He's up to six tallies, 14 points, 33 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 16 appearances. While there's virtually no physicality in his game, Perfetti's offense is at a level that returns value in almost all fantasy formats.