Perfetti (upper body) is fit and available for the start of training camp, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports Thursday.

Perfetti missed the final 34 games of the season while on long-term injured reserve due to his upper-body issue. In his limited action before getting hurt, the 20-year-old winger notched two goals, five assists and 21 shots in 18 games while averaging 14:09 of ice time. If he can stay healthy, Perfetti should make the 23-man roster for Opening Night and could challenge for the 25-point threshold.