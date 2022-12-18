Perfetti earned an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Perfetti helped out on a Neal Pionk tally in the second period. The helper snapped a three-game dry spell for Perfetti, who looks set for a longer audition on the top line with Blake Wheeler (groin) likely out for a month. Perfetti has held his own this year with six goals, 13 helpers, 58 shots on net, 22 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 30 contests. Playing alongside Mark Scheifele should give Perfetti a fairly high floor on offense.