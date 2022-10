Perfetti scored late in the third period Monday as the Jets claimed a 4-0 victory over the Blues.

Perfetti capped the Jets' three-goal, third-period barrage with his second marker this season, an empty netter. The 2020 No. 10 overall draft selection is beginning to prove he belongs at the NHL level. Already elevated to the second line, Perfetti, who added four shots and two hits Monday, has collected at least one point in four consecutive contests (two goals, three assists).