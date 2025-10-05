Perfetti (ankle) is week-to-week and will miss the beginning of the 2025-26 season, per Murat Ates of The Athletic on Sunday.

According to the NHL media site, Winnipeg moved Perfetti to injured reserve. The 23-year-old forward sustained an ankle injury in Friday's preseason finale against Calgary. He compiled 18 goals, 50 points, 143 shots on net and 71 hits across 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. With Perfetti unavailable, Nikita Chibrikov could begin the year in a top-six role.