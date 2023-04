Perfetti (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey Saturday and could return to action in two weeks, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Perfetti needs the Jets to make the playoffs as he will not be ready to return in time for the end of the regular season. The 21-year-old -- who was drafted 10th overall in 2020 -- saw action as a top-six forward before his injury and had eight goals and 30 points in 51 games.