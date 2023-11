Perfetti managed an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Perfetti reached the 10-assist mark when he set up Nikolaj Ehlers' third-period insurance tally. It's been a strong November for Perfetti, who has five goals and five assists over 10 contests this month. Overall, the 21-year-old winger is at 16 points, 40 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 19 contests while remaining in a second-line role.