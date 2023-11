Perfetti notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Perfetti took a shot on a third-period power play that glanced off Alex Iafallo and went in the net. While Perfetti has gone six games without a goal, he has five helpers in that span. His assist Thursday was his first power-play point of the campaign. Perfetti is up to one goal, six helpers, 20 shots on net, four PIM and a plus-1 rating through 10 appearances.