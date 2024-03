Perfetti picked up an assist against Buffalo on Sunday, ending a 15-game point drought.

Perfetti is still goalless in his last 19 outings dating back to Jan. 9 versus Columbus when he potted a pair of markers. Despite the extended slump, the 21-year-old winger has already set career highs in goals (14), points (31), power-play points (11) and games played (59). If he can build upon those numbers next season, Perfetti could offer decent mid-range fantasy value.