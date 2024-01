Perfetti registered two goals and one assist in the 5-0 home win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Both of Perfetti's goals, his 13th and 14th of the season, were even strength and he provided an assist on the power play in the third period. Perfetti is on a 3-game point streak, scoring 4 goals during that span. The 2020 first round pick is on pace to score 30 goals in his first full season as a regular NHL player.