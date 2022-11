Perfetti registered three assists in Tuesday's 5-0 win against Colorado.

Perfetti extended his point streak to three games, giving him four goals and 14 points in 21 contests in 2022-23. The 20-year-old is playing in his first full season, but entering Tuesday's game he was averaging a respectable 15:08 of ice time, including 1:37 on the power play. As long as Perfetti continues to serve in that role, he has a fair chance at maintaining his scoring pace.