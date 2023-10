Perfetti posted two assists in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss against the Rangers.

Winnipeg was on the short end of this home game, but Perfetti certainly did his part to try and stop that. He ended the contest with a plus-2 rating and three shots on goal while splitting his two faceoff attempts in 15:12 of ice time. The 21-year-old has posted four assists across the past four outings. Next up is a trip to Vegas on Thursday.