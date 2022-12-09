Perfetti scored an empty-net goal on three shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Perfetti has two goals and six assists over his last seven games, with just one scoreless outing in that span. The 20-year-old continues to be trusted with top-six minutes in what will count as his rookie year. He's up to five goals, 17 points, 47 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 25 contests, and he also sees time on the second power-play unit, where he's earned three assists.