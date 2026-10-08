Perfetti scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Perfetti's goal streak is up to three games, and he's yet to be held off the scoresheet this season. The 24-year-old winger has three goals, three assists, four power-play points, 12 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-1 rating over four appearances. Perfetti is playing right wing alongside the well-established top-line duo of Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. If he stays there, Perfetti has a good chance of getting back to the 50-point mark after missing that threshold with 32 points over 68 outings in 2025-26.