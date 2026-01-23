Perfetti scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Perfetti ended an eight-game goal drought with his game-tying tally in the third period. He had gone four contests without recording a point, though he's maintained his spot on the Jets' second line despite the slump. The 24-year-old forward is up to four goals, 15 points, 62 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-6 rating through 36 appearances. It's increasingly looking like a lost season for the Jets, and the struggles of middle-six forwards like Perfetti have played a large part in the team's poor results.