Perfetti scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Perfetti is heating up with three goals and three assists over his last seven outings. Two of those games have been multi-point efforts for the 23-year-old, who continues to play on the second line at even strength. For the season, he has 15 goals, 43 points, 121 shots on net, 59 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 70 appearances. With two more outings, he'll set a career high in that category.