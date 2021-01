The Jets reassigned Perfetti to the taxi squad via AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old will get his first taste of the top level after he was selected 10th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft. Perfetti was dominant in the OHL last season, racking up 111 points in 61 games for Saginaw. He's expected to spend most of his time in the minors this season, but don't be surprised if he earns NHL action in 2021.