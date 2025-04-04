Perfetti scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Perfetti scored for the third game in a row, and he's added seven shots and seven hits in that span. This one was an empty-netter, but they all count the same for fantasy managers relying on the young winger for depth scoring. Since March 7, he has six goals, five assists, 27 shots and 14 hits over 13 contests. He's now at 18 goals, 48 points, 132 shots, 68 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 76 appearances this season.