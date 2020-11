Perfetti signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Winnipeg on Monday.

Perfetti -- who was selected by the Jets with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft -- racked up 111 points in 61 contests for OHL Saginaw last year. While the winger figures to spend at least another year in juniors, it's possible the organization opts to move him up to the AHL right away.