Perfetti (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Perfetti will be unavailable for at least the next three games, though an exact timetable for his return is unclear at the moment. In a corresponding move, the Jets used an emergency recall to bring up Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday. Perfetti has 30 points, 90 shots on goal and 35 hits in 51 games this season.