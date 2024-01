Perfetti scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Perfetti has two goals and two assists over his last five contests. The 22-year-old winger gave the Jets a 3-1 lead in the second period, earning his second game-winner of the campaign. He continues to see time on the second line, though he is often in the bottom six for ice time as the Jets rely heavily on their checking line. Perfetti has 12 goals, 26 points, 88 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 39 outings.