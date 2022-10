Perfetti scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Perfetti set the Jets on the comeback trail in the first period, scoring just 26 seconds after Christian Fischer's second tally for the Coyotes. All six of Perfetti's points this year have come in the last six games after he was held off the scoresheet in the first two contests. The 20-year-old has three goals, three helpers, 14 shots on net, six blocked shots and five hits through eight outings.