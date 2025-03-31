Perfetti scored a goal and recorded three hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over Vancouver.
Perfetti found the back of the net after not doing so for three straight contests, and the left winger continues to find ways to impact the game of late. He's cracked the scoresheet in six of his last 10 appearances, tallying three goals, five assists (two on the power play), 18 shots, 10 hits and two blocked shots over that span.
