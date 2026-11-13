Perfetti registered two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Stars.

Perfetti rattled off his third straight multi-point effort. He has a goal and six helpers during a four-game point streak, which has come from a second-line spot alongside Brayden Yager and Dawson Mercer. Perfetti started the year on the top line, leading to a hot start that has him at seven goals and 11 helpers through 20 outings. He still plays with the Jets' best players on the first power-play unit as well, where he's earned eight of his points. Perfetti's success in a variety of situations gives the Jets some flexibility in assembling their lines, though changes won't be coming with the team on a five-game winning streak.