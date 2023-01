Perfetti posted two assists and two shots in the Jets' 7-5 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Perfetti would pick up helpers on Neal Pionk's goal that opened the scoring for the Jets and Nate Schmidt's goal to cut the Detroit lead to 4-3. With this performance, the former first-rounder snapped a short two-game pointless streak. On the season, Perfetti has six goals and 22 points in 36 games.