Perfetti collected a goal and was credited with an assist Wednesday as the Jets earned a 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Perfetti, who failed to generate a point or shot on goal during his opening 41 shifts this season, finally made space for himself on the scoresheet. Standing at the side of the net, Perfetti received a centering pass from Blake Wheeler and shot into an open net. It was the third tally of his short career. The 20-year-old center made his NHL debut last season, appearing in 18 games and recording two goals among seven points.