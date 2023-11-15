Perfetti scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Perfetti has been steady lately, scoring in four straight games and earning a point in his last seven outings (four goals, five helpers). The 21-year-old forward contributed both of his points Tuesday in the second period. He's up to five tallies, eight assists, 32 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 15 appearances. He had 30 points in 51 outings last year, but he's on pace to easily crush that mark in 2023-24.