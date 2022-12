Perfetti scored a goal during Friday's 3-1 victory over the Blackhawks.

Scoring off a wrist shot from the slot, Perfetti gave the Jets an early advantage after Josh Morrissey nimbly kept the puck in the offensive zone and passed to Perfetti. The 2020 10th-overall draft pick has scored in two straight outings, contributing six goals in 26 appearances. Perfetti added three shots and two PIM in the road win.