Per Jets' Game Night host Kelly Moore, Perfetti (upper body) is out a minimum of eight weeks, according to coach Rick Bowness.

That's a big blow for the Jets, as the 21-year-old winger was a top-six forward this season. Perfetti has eight goals and 30 points in 51 games this season and the hope has to be that he will be able to return in time for the start of the second round of the playoffs, should the Jets advance.