Perfetti picked up two assists Tuesday in a 4-2 win over New Jersey. One of the helpers came with the man advantage.

His point streak now stands at three games and five points, including four assists. Perfetti has delivered a goal and two assists on the power play in that span, a place where half (eight points) of his season production (16 points in 19 games) has come. His eight PPP are two more that he had there in 68 games in 2025-26. Last season was a step backwards for Perfetti, and this start has him on his way to take a big step forward from the career mark he set in 2024-25 (50 points, including 15 on the power play, in 82 games.