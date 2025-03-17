Perfetti scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Perfetti got the Jets on the board late in the first period, and that shifted the momentum in their favor. In overtime, Perfetti was able to set up Dylan Samberg for the game-winning goal. This gave Perfetti five points over his last five games, a stretch that has seen him get back on track after going four contests without a point. The 23-year-old winger is at 14 goals, 42 points, 117 shots on net, 59 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 68 appearances in a second-line role.