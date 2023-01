Perfetti was sick but still played in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sabres, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Perfetti logged only 9:37 of ice time and was used sparingly in the third period. An illness has been going through the Jets' locker room for a few weeks. Considering he played through it, Perfetti should be considered on the optimistic side of questionable for Friday's game versus the Penguins, especially with the Jets missing other forwards.