Perfetti (upper body) is expected to play in Monday's exhibition matchup against Calgary, David Minuk of Illegal Curve reports.

Perfetti sat out Friday's 3-1 loss against Ottawa after being injured Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to the Flames. He is slated to center the second line when the regular season begins. Perfetti notched eight goals, 30 points and 90 shots on net in 51 games last campaign.