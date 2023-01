Perfetti registered three assists in Friday's 4-1 win against Pittsburgh.

Perfetti's efforts were made all the more impressive by the fact that he was initially regarded as a game-time decision because of an illness. In the end, Perfetti not only played, but he earned his second multi-point game in his last three contests, bringing him up to five helpers over that span. The 21-year-old has six goals and 25 points in 38 contests in 2022-23.