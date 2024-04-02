Perfetti scored twice and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Perfetti hasn't been an everyday player since the start of March, which hasn't helped him get his offense on track. He played on the second line Monday while Tyler Toffoli (illness) was unavailable. Perfetti's three-point effort matched his output from his previous 24 appearances combined. The 22-year-old is up to 17 goals, including three game-winners, 18 assists, 134 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 67 contests.