Perfetti found the back of the net in a 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal on Monday.

Perfetti's marker came midway through the third period to tie the contest at 2-2. That goal ended his six-game scoring drought while putting him up to 10 goals and 20 points in 30 appearances this season. The 21-year-old's offensive pace is mildly higher than it was in 2022-23 when he finished with 30 points in 51 outings. It helps that Perfetti is seeing time on the first power-play unit this season -- six of his points have come with the man advantage.