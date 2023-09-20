Perfetti (upper body) is expected to center a line with Nikolaj Ehlers and Nino Niederreiter on Thursday in the Jets' first on-ice practice, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Perfetti worked primarily as a winger last season, before an upper-body injury cut his season short in mid-February. The 21-year-old forward appears set to get the first chance to fill the second-line center spot that belonged to Pierre-Luc Dubois prior to his trade to the Kings. Perfetti has 37 points in 69 games across two seasons, though fantasy managers may be wary of his injury history despite his upside as a first-round pick from 2020.