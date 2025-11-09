Jets' Cole Perfetti: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perfetti (ankle) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Anaheim on Sunday.
After missing the first 14 games, Perfetti will make his season debut. He will occupy a top-six role and see time on the first power-play unit. The 23-year-old forward compiled 18 goals, 50 points, 143 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and 71 hits across 82 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season. Perfetti will replace Cole Koepke in the lineup against the Ducks on Sunday.
