Perfetti (upper body) is with the team on its four-game road trip but has only just started skating on his own, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Considering Perfetti has yet to resume practicing with the team, he should probably be considered a long shot to play during this four-game road trip. Even if he does return, the Ontario native is unlikely to see significant minutes and should be considered a low-end fantasy target.