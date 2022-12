Perfetti provided a power-play assist in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Perfetti set up a Pierre-Luc Dubois goal in the third period. The helper was Perfetti's first power-play point since Nov. 5 and his third of the year. The 20-year-old winger has four goals, 11 assists, 41 shots on net, 17 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 22 outings overall while logging top-six minutes.