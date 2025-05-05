Perfetti scored twice on four shots, added five hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Blues in Game 7.

Perfetti's second goal was officially at 19:57 of the third period, which is the latest game-tying goal in a Game 7 in NHL history. It brought the Jets back from the brink -- they had trailed 3-1 for much of the third and looked on the verge of a first-round exit after winning the Presidents' Trophy. Perfetti was a big contributor in the first round with three goals, two assists, 18 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-3 rating over seven contests. He'll continue to play in a second-line role versus the Stars in the second round.