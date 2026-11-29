Perfetti scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

Perfetti was the only Jet to get a puck past former teammate Connor Hellebuyck in this contest. The goal ended a four-game slump for Perfetti, though he remains on the top power-play unit and second line. The 24-year-old has had a strong year with 10 goals, 11 assists, 71 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-3 rating over 28 appearances. That puts him on track to challenge for the 60-point mark, though his 14.1 shooting percentage is a career high.