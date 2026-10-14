Perfetti scored two goals, including one on the power play, on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Perfetti was one of Winnipeg's most productive offensive players, recording a pair of goals while finishing with a plus-1 rating. The winger logged 16:13 of ice time, including 2:31 on the power play, and his four shots tied for the team's lead, highlighting his involvement in the Jets' offensive attack. Perfetti's combination of scoring ability and power-play opportunities gives him considerable upside in most fantasy formats.